Merkel criticises Putin for broken promise on Ukraine

Most EU leaders on Thursday (23 October) criticised Russia’s non-compliance with peace accords on Ukraine, but Italy urged re-engagement with Moscow.
German chancellor Angela Merkel told press after the summit in Brussels that pro-Russia fighters in Donetsk and Luhansk in east Ukraine are making unwelcome “facts on the ground”.
Russia and Ukraine in Minsk on 5 September agreed, as part of a ceasefire, that Ukrainian authorities would organise regional elections in the rebel zone...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.