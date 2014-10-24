Ad
euobserver
Putin told EU leaders in Milan he doesn't want a Transniestria in Ukraine (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Merkel criticises Putin for broken promise on Ukraine

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Most EU leaders on Thursday (23 October) criticised Russia’s non-compliance with peace accords on Ukraine, but Italy urged re-engagement with Moscow.

German chancellor Angela Merkel told press after the summit in Brussels that pro-Russia fighters in Donetsk and Luhansk in east Ukraine are making unwelcome “facts on the ground”.

Russia and Ukraine in Minsk on 5 September agreed, as part of a ceasefire, that Ukrainian authorities would organise regional elections in the rebel zone...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Former Polish FM causes furore over Russia interview
EU to uphold Russia sanctions
Still no Russia gas deal as Europe heads into winter
Putin told EU leaders in Milan he doesn't want a Transniestria in Ukraine (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections