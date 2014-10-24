Merkel criticises Putin for broken promise on Ukraine

Most EU leaders on Thursday (23 October) criticised Russia’s non-compliance with peace accords on Ukraine, but Italy urged re-engagement with Moscow.

German chancellor Angela Merkel told press after the summit in Brussels that pro-Russia fighters in Donetsk and Luhansk in east Ukraine are making unwelcome “facts on the ground”.

Russia and Ukraine in Minsk on 5 September agreed, as part of a ceasefire, that Ukrainian authorities would organise regional elections in the rebel zone...