The pre-summit maneuvering comes amid a sharp deterioration in EU-Ukraine relations in recent weeks (Photo: thisisbossi)

Ukraine lowers ambitions for EU summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukrainian negotiators have said there is no need to initial an EU trade and association pact at a summit in Kiev in December as previously planned.

Deputy foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin told press in Brussels on Monday (7 November) "For me, it [the summit] is not about deliverables in a formal way ... We need a powerful statement, that we have concluded all the negotiations, but whether we initial it or not is less important."

He quipped that the trade part of the agreement itsel...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

