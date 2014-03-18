Ad
Azarov fits Geiger's description, but could not be reached for comment (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Ukraine pariahs hire lobby firm in EU capital

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

At least two people on the EU’s Ukraine blacklist have recruited a lobby firm in Brussels to get them off the hook.

The German company, Alber & Geiger, calls itself a “lobbying law firm” and has offices in Berlin and Brussels, but also does litigation in the EU courts in Luxembourg.

It declined to name its clients.

But it said they do not include former Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych.

It added that they were not part of the security apparatus and could not be r...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

First part of EU-Ukraine treaty to enter into life in June
