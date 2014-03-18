Ukraine pariahs hire lobby firm in EU capital

At least two people on the EU’s Ukraine blacklist have recruited a lobby firm in Brussels to get them off the hook.

The German company, Alber & Geiger, calls itself a “lobbying law firm” and has offices in Berlin and Brussels, but also does litigation in the EU courts in Luxembourg.

It declined to name its clients.

But it said they do not include former Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych.

It added that they were not part of the security apparatus and could not be r...