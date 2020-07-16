Ad
euobserver
None of these practices are new. The last decade or so Russia excelled at such behaviour (Photo: Loreline Merelle)

Russia showed Turkey and China how to bully EU

EU & the World
Opinion
by Nicu Popescu, Chisinau,

Covid-19 might have slowed down the global economy, but not the world's descent into ever brutish ways to conduct international politics.

The European Union seems determined to 'speak the language of power' in principle, but it is still shy about doing it in practice.

In spring, China's international outreach switched remarkably quickly from self-adver...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nicu Popescu is the director of the Wider Europe Programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations and former minister of foreign affairs of Moldova.

Related articles

And now some questions for China's TikTok
EU: China, Russia responsible for Covid-19 disinformation
Nato: China-Russia axis threatens Western power
None of these practices are new. The last decade or so Russia excelled at such behaviour (Photo: Loreline Merelle)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Nicu Popescu is the director of the Wider Europe Programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations and former minister of foreign affairs of Moldova.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections