In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EU membership has become “a strategic choice,” the EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said (Photo: European Commission)

EU warns Georgia membership is off table unless it reverses pro-Russia course

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (30 October) warned Georgia that they will be unable to open EU membership talks unless the country changes course.

"Unless Georgia reverts the current course of action (…) the commission will not be in a position to consider recommending opening negotiations with Georgia,” reads the commission’s annual report on the bloc’s...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

