Danish brewer had almost completed its sell-off when the decree came out (Photo: Hernán Piñera)

EU firms expected to flee Russia after Danone, Carlsberg raid

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia's raid on Carlsberg and Danone will likely see other foreign firms still there "stampede to the exit", the Yale School of Management says.

With one swipe of his pen last Sunday (16 July), Russian president Vladimir Putin suddenly snatched control of Carlsberg and Danone's Russian beer and yoghurt-making subsidiaries.

Neither the Danish brewer nor the French food-maker would tell EUobserver how much this will cost them, but the subsidiaries accounted for between 2 and 6 per...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

