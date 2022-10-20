Iranian abroad: 'We are fighting a despotic regime'

I am an Iranian abroad, working in academia. I come from the far east of Iran. I cannot share my name, because that would mean death or imprisonment for my family and friends. I am in contact with them every day. Sometimes every hour, despite all difficulties due to the internet restrictions. On a daily basis, we are moving from one internet application to another, trying different VPNs, to find a safe virtual space to share our thoughts.
I am speaking here for this group of people. We...
The author of this oped chose to remain anonymous due to possible repercussions on their family in Iran. We respected this wish because of the credibility of the threats, but the name of the author is known to writers of this website.
