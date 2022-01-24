Poland and Hungary go hard on Belarus migrants

Poland wants the EU's blessing to restrict people's right to asylum if they sneak in from Belarus, among other "emergency" measures.

"PL [Poland] would like to add in the text: [an] article which may allow to make asylum applications by third-country citizens/stateless persons who illegally crossed the border with Belarus only at designated places - border crossing points", it said in an EU Council report dated 19 January and seen by EUobserver.

It also wanted an "article which ...