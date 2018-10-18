Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini at the opening of Friday's EU-ASEM summit (Photo: European Commission)

Europe and Asia seek stable relations in troubled times

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Overshadowed by the 28 European Union countries struggling to seal a deal on Brexit, leaders from 51 European and Asian countries meet in Brussels for the 12th ASEM summit on Friday (19 October).

Covering two-thirds of the world's economic output and governing more than half of the world's population, the Europe and Asian leaders' summit is a chance for world-leaders to discuss global issues - without the United States being at the table.

"Asia is the boom region in the world. The...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

ASEM: Global Partners for Global Challenges
How Trump will redefine trade with EU and Asia
Mogherini Asia trip set to deepen EU security role
First containership goes north of Russia from Asia to Europe
EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini at the opening of Friday's EU-ASEM summit (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections