The big European budget battle - who is fighting for what?

The EU is gearing up for its most complex and toughest haggling - as diplomats start to discuss the next long-term EU budget that will define funding for citizens and regions.

According to the traditional dynamic of budget negotiations, participants start out with hefty calls for better, more efficient policies, high principles and common goals.

By the end, however, talks gradually descend to 28 countries bickering over money. It is not a pretty sight, but luckily only happens e...