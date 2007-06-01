Ad
EU clings to hopes of Trans-Caspian gas pipeline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission still believes Europe can break Russia's stranglehold on Central Asia gas supplies with a Trans-Caspian pipeline, but a new Russian deal and internal EU divisions are hampering the project.

"We're still very optimistic about this," a commission spokesman said on Friday (1 June), adding that Brussels will in the "very near future" appoint a high-level "coordinator" such as an ex-commissioner or former European cabinet minister to push the project along.

"My...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

