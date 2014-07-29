Ad
euobserver
EU sanctions target oil exploration in Russia, but not its gas sector (Photo: eni.com)

EU approves economic sanctions on Russia

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU ambassadors on Tuesday (29 July) approved economic sanctions on Russia which are expected to enter into force on Friday.

Under the new regime, known as stage three sanctions, EU citizens and firms will not be allowed to buy or sell debt, equity or other financial instruments issued by Russian state-owned banks with a maturity of over 90 days.

An arms embargo will also come into force ,applying to all weapons on the EU common military list. It will not be enforced retroactively...

