Russia seeks new veto on EU-Ukraine pact

Russia is hoping to use new talks on the EU-Ukraine trade treaty to alter the pact and to get a say on when it is implemented.

Its economic development minister, Alexei Ulukayev, is to hold the first round of the three-way talks with Ukraine’s foreign minister, Pavlo Klimkin, and the EU trade commissioner, Karl De Gucht, in Brussels on Friday (11 July).

The Russian side on Wednesday circulated a draft statement to EU institutions which, EU sources say, it would like to be publish...