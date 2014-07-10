Ad
The three-way talks are due in Brussels on Friday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Russia seeks new veto on EU-Ukraine pact

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia is hoping to use new talks on the EU-Ukraine trade treaty to alter the pact and to get a say on when it is implemented.

Its economic development minister, Alexei Ulukayev, is to hold the first round of the three-way talks with Ukraine’s foreign minister, Pavlo Klimkin, and the EU trade commissioner, Karl De Gucht, in Brussels on Friday (11 July).

The Russian side on Wednesday circulated a draft statement to EU institutions which, EU sources say, it would like to be publish...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

