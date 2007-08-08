Georgia calls on EU to condemn Russia over missile strike

Accusing Russia of committing an "act of aggression" against Georgia by firing a guided missile into its territory, Tbilisi said the EU should not appease Moscow, but send a "strong and clear-cut" message of condemnation.

"This is not Georgia's problem. This is a problem for European security and safety", Georgia's president Mikhail Saakashvili told Reuters news agency on Tuesday (7 August).

Mr Saakashvili drew a parallel with the systematic cyber-attacks against Estonia's gover...