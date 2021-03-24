China and Russia seek allies against EU sanctions

China and Russia have called for a UN meeting to seek international support against EU and US human-rights sanctions.
"At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the UN Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems", they said in a joint statement on Tuesday (23 March).
"We oppose the politicisation of human rights issues and reject interference in other coun...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
