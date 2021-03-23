Ad
British prime minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. The vaccine row and the trade dispute over Northern Ireland have put the fragile post-Brexit UK-EU relationship under further pressure (Photo: European Commission)

Vaccine export 'ban' row heats up ahead of EU summit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister Boris Johnson hit a conciliatory tone on Monday (22 March) in the vaccine-export row between the UK and the EU - ahead of a meeting of EU leaders later this week.

Johnson said that the EU does not want to launch a vaccine battle, adding that avoiding blockages of vaccine supplies is key for countries working together on immunisation, Bloomberg reported.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last week warned that the bloc could restrict vaccine expor...

