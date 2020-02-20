Commission bins 'Dublin' asylum-reform proposal

Following years of deadlock among EU states, the European Commission is set to withdraw its 2016 proposal to reform the disputed asylum-regulation known as 'Dublin'.
The so-called Dublin regulation determines the member state responsible for processing asylum claims - and is supposed to halt 'asylum-shopping' by restricting applicants to their first country of entry.
"We are in the post-Dublin horizon," Margaritis Schinas, the Greek commissioner in charge of migration under the "p...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
