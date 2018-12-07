Hungary and Poland: EU capitals of homophobia

Hungary and Poland have come out as the EU capitals of homophobia by boycotting a gay rights declaration.

Hungary's employment minister and Poland's "family minister" were the only ones who declined to back the text in Brussels on Thursday (6 December), which urged the creation of a "safe" environment on the internet for young "LGBTIQ persons" and other minorities.

Austria, which chaired the EU meeting, and the other 25 member states, published it anyway, but Hungary and Poland'...