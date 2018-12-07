Ad
'Fight for equality in Europe is, regrettably, a live one,' Guy Verhofstadt said (Photo: QueenSunshine)

Hungary and Poland: EU capitals of homophobia

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary and Poland have come out as the EU capitals of homophobia by boycotting a gay rights declaration.

Hungary's employment minister and Poland's "family minister" were the only ones who declined to back the text in Brussels on Thursday (6 December), which urged the creation of a "safe" environment on the internet for young "LGBTIQ persons" and other minorities.

Austria, which chaired the EU meeting, and the other 25 member states, published it anyway, but Hungary and Poland'...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

