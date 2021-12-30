Ad
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock (Photo: Stephan Roehl)

German minister takes lone stand on China rights abuse

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany's foreign minister will boycott Beijing's Winter Olympics on human-rights grounds, but the EU has a "cognitive split" on China, it said.

Neither the EU nor Germany have decided whether to formally snub China's Olympic Games in February, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock told the DPA news agency on Wednesday (29 December).

"But I definitely won't be going to the Olympics at this time," she added, in a personal decision.

The European Parliament was also righ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

