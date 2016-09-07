Ad
First minister Sturgeon told parliament she wants the referendum bill ready, if needed (Photo: Scottish government/Flickr)

Scotland readies referendum bill as back-up plan

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Scottish government will begin preparing legislation necessary for a new referendum on independence from the UK in case it is needed, first minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Holyrood parliament on Tuesday (6 September).

However, it would remain a back-up plan as negotiations are ongoing with the UK on how to exit the EU with maintaining the benefits of EU membership for Scotland.

