World benefits from strong EU, says Canada PM

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has told the European Parliament that "the whole world benefits from a strong European Union", in an attempt to comfort Europeans disheartened by Brexit and the election of Donald Trump in the US

Trudeau was addressing MEPs on Thursday (16 February), a day after they approved a controversial EU-Canada free trade deal, Ceta.

He called the EU "an unprecedented model for peaceful cooperation", adding that "the whole world benefits from a strong ...