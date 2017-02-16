Ad
euobserver
Trudeau (r, with European Parliament's president Antonio Tajani) was a much anticipated guest in the EP (Photo: European Parliament)

World benefits from strong EU, says Canada PM

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, STRASBOURG,

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has told the European Parliament that "the whole world benefits from a strong European Union", in an attempt to comfort Europeans disheartened by Brexit and the election of Donald Trump in the US

Trudeau was addressing MEPs on Thursday (16 February), a day after they approved a controversial EU-Canada free trade deal, Ceta.

He called the EU "an unprecedented model for peaceful cooperation", adding that "the whole world benefits from a strong ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

MEPs approve Canada trade deal amid protest
Belgium green lights unchanged Ceta
Canada's PM cancels EU summit amid Ceta woes
Trudeau (r, with European Parliament's president Antonio Tajani) was a much anticipated guest in the EP (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections