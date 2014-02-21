Ad
euobserver
The Ukraine agreement was brokered with the help of the German, French and Polish foreign minister (Photo: mac_ivan)

Ukraine deal set to end conflict, lead to early elections

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A deal in Kiev promises to end an outbreak of violence, which has seen over 75 people killed in the past few days.

Embattled President Viktor Yanukovych and the leaders of the three opposition parties agreed on Friday (21 February) to a number of demands in a wider effort to stabilise the country, which has been gripped by three months of unrest.

The deal calls for constitutional reforms, a coalition and national unity government, a law to restore the 2004 constitution, presidenti...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU unsure who to blacklist in Ukraine
The Ukraine agreement was brokered with the help of the German, French and Polish foreign minister (Photo: mac_ivan)

EU & the World

