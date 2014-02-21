Ukraine deal set to end conflict, lead to early elections

A deal in Kiev promises to end an outbreak of violence, which has seen over 75 people killed in the past few days.

Embattled President Viktor Yanukovych and the leaders of the three opposition parties agreed on Friday (21 February) to a number of demands in a wider effort to stabilise the country, which has been gripped by three months of unrest.

The deal calls for constitutional reforms, a coalition and national unity government, a law to restore the 2004 constitution, presidenti...