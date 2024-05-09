Ad
euobserver
The EU should access more 'high-quality African carbon credits,' says Kenya's president William Ruto. (Photo: Twitter)

Feature

African carbon markets: win-win, or a new colonialism?

by Birte Mensing, Nairobi,
Kenya’s president William Ruto has made carbon credits one of his priorities in international climate politics. And with some success.  

He was one of the keynote speakers in the March 2023 Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, where he urged Europe to open pathways for carbon credits from Africa to be trad...

Author Bio

Birte Mensing is a freelance journalist in Nairobi, and secretary of the International Press Association of East Africa.

