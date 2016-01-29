Ad
Steelmakers and other heavy industries have to pay for emitting CO2 (Photo: LarsAC)

EU carbon credits drop below €6

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European price for emitting a tonne of carbon dioxide has dropped by around 25 percent in the past month, a development that suggests the EU's flagship climate tool still has a very limited influence on moving industry away from fossil fuels.

The price of the European carbon credits under the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS) dropped from around €8 to slightly below €6 on Monday (25 January). It has fluctuated around €6 since then.

The ETS requires industrial companies to ha...

