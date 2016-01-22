Turkish PM in Berlin to ask for more EU money

Germany will press Turkey to reduce the number of refugees coming to Europe, but Turkey wants more EU money, as Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu goes to Berlin on Friday (22 January).

The Turkish prime minister warned at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday that an EU pledge of €3 billion isn’t enough to deal with the refugee crisis.

“Three billion euros is just to show the political will to share the burden. We will review it again and again because nobody know...