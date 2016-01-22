Ad
euobserver
Turkish PM Davutoglu will argue for more help in Berlin (Photo: Consillium)

Turkish PM in Berlin to ask for more EU money

EU & the World
Migration
by Eszter Zalan and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany will press Turkey to reduce the number of refugees coming to Europe, but Turkey wants more EU money, as Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu goes to Berlin on Friday (22 January).

The Turkish prime minister warned at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday that an EU pledge of €3 billion isn’t enough to deal with the refugee crisis.

“Three billion euros is just to show the political will to share the burden. We will review it again and again because nobody know...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Turkey fund: EU states want Commission to pay more
Commission boosts Turkey fund stake to €1bn
Italy in row with EU on €3bn Turkey fund
Turkish PM Davutoglu will argue for more help in Berlin (Photo: Consillium)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections