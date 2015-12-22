Ad
Rajoy: 'a responsibility and a mandate' to start coalition talks (Photo: María Dolores de Cospedal)

Spain's uncertain road to a new government

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A day after Spain's elections produced no clear winner, the protagonists dug in their heels in a sign that coalition talks will be anything but easy.

The socialist party PSOE, which came in second, said on Monday (21 December) it would vote against a government that has outgoing prime minister Mariano Rajoy at its head.

Rajoy's centre-right Partido Popular (PP) came out of Sunday's elections as the largest party, but lost 63 se...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

