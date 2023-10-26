EU backs Israel-Palestine peace summit, Spain solo on ceasefire

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez has called for an international peace summit in six months to find a final solution to the long-standing conflict between Palestine and Israel — a proposal backed by the other EU member states in the summit conclusions.
But Madrid's efforts to include a humanitarian "ceasefire" reference in the text coming out of the first of a two-day summit in Brussels were ultimately unsuccessful.
"We propose an international peace conference to be held with...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.