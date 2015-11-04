Juncker promises US tough line on Russia sanctions

Jean-Claude Juncker, one of the EU’s more Russia-friendly leaders, has reiterated his commitment to upholding economic sanctions.
The European Commission head made the pledge in a phone call with US vice president Joe Biden on Tuesday (3 November), according to a White House readout.
“On Ukraine, the two leaders agreed that sanctions on Russia should be tied to full implementation of the Minsk agreements, and that Ukraine needed to move forward expeditiously with further economi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
