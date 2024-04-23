Ad
euobserver
Rapporteurs Samira Rafaela, Dutch MEP with Renew and Maria-Manuel Leitão-Marques, a Portuguese MEP with the S&D, celebrate on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs hail 'game changer' as forced labour ban passes

EU & the World
EU Political
by Piet Ruig,

The European Parliament overwhelmingly voted in support of a ban on products made with forced labour, during their plenary session on Tuesday (23 April). 

Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum supported the law, which Dutch Renew MEP and co-rapporteur Samira Rafaela hailed as “groundbreaking and unique”, adding that forced labour - effectiv...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Related articles

Two big omissions risk making EU forced-labour ban toothless
Forced-labour profits booming, as EU mulls laws
EU agrees rules to ban products made with forced labour
Rapporteurs Samira Rafaela, Dutch MEP with Renew and Maria-Manuel Leitão-Marques, a Portuguese MEP with the S&D, celebrate on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections