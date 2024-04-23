MEPs hail 'game changer' as forced labour ban passes

The European Parliament overwhelmingly voted in support of a ban on products made with forced labour, during their plenary session on Tuesday (23 April).
Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum supported the law, which Dutch Renew MEP and co-rapporteur Samira Rafaela hailed as “groundbreaking and unique”, adding that forced labour - effectiv...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
