Consumer focus groups and MPs both unanimous, Belgian MP Vicky Reynaert said (Photo: vickyreynaert.com)

Belgian mood turning against Russian diamonds

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nobody in Belgium wants Russian "blood diamonds" any more, but the next round of EU sanctions still won't ban them.

"Consumers don't want to buy diamonds with blood on them," said Vicky Reynaert, a Belgian left-wing MP.

"Everybody knows what's being done with the money by Alrosa [Russia's biggest diamond firm] — it's going directly to finance the war against Ukraine", she said.

Reynaert spoke to EUobserver after a Belgian parliament committee, on Tuesday (25 April), backe...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Russian diamonds ban 'would cost 10,000 jobs', Antwerp claims
Putin's diamond firm off the hook in EU sanctions
