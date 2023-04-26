Belgian mood turning against Russian diamonds

Nobody in Belgium wants Russian "blood diamonds" any more, but the next round of EU sanctions still won't ban them.

"Consumers don't want to buy diamonds with blood on them," said Vicky Reynaert, a Belgian left-wing MP.

"Everybody knows what's being done with the money by Alrosa [Russia's biggest diamond firm] — it's going directly to finance the war against Ukraine", she said.

Reynaert spoke to EUobserver after a Belgian parliament committee, on Tuesday (25 April), backe...