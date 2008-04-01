EU calls on Zimbabwe to 'swiftly' announce election results

European politicians have called on the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission to "swiftly" announce election results, after unusual delays in their release.
Foreign ministers from seven EU member states issued a statement late Monday (31 March) evening saying: "We call on the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission to swiftly announce all official election results, especially the results of the presidential election."
The ministers - from France, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spa...
