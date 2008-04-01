Ad
euobserver
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has received 36% of the vote, according to independent observers (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU calls on Zimbabwe to 'swiftly' announce election results

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

European politicians have called on the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission to "swiftly" announce election results, after unusual delays in their release.

Foreign ministers from seven EU member states issued a statement late Monday (31 March) evening saying: "We call on the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission to swiftly announce all official election results, especially the results of the presidential election."

The ministers - from France, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has received 36% of the vote, according to independent observers (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections