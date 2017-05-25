Ad
Trump's (r) "never forsake the friends" fell short of explicit pledge on Article 5 (Photo: nato.int)

Trump lukewarm on Nato joint defence

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US leader Donald Trump voiced half-hearted support for Nato and reprimanded allies over what he called unpaid debts in his big speech in Brussels on Thursday (25 May).

“We will never forsake the friends who stood by our side”, he said by reference to Nato support for the US after 9/11.

His words fell short of an explicit commitment to Article 5 of the Nato treaty, which says that allies, including the US, would defend each other if one of them was attacked.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

