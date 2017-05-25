Trump lukewarm on Nato joint defence

US leader Donald Trump voiced half-hearted support for Nato and reprimanded allies over what he called unpaid debts in his big speech in Brussels on Thursday (25 May).

“We will never forsake the friends who stood by our side”, he said by reference to Nato support for the US after 9/11.

His words fell short of an explicit commitment to Article 5 of the Nato treaty, which says that allies, including the US, would defend each other if one of them was attacked.

Most of his sp...