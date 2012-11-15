Israel and Hamas compete for EU sympathy

Both sides in the new Gaza conflict are competing for international sympathy as fighting escalates.

Israeli government spokesman Mark Regev told EUobserver on Thursday (15 November) morning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had spoken with foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton by phone the day before.

Giving a flavour of what was said, Regev noted: "I would say this to European governments: I don't think a single European country would tolerate what Israel has gone throu...