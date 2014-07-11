Ad
The Snowden revelations already annoyed Merkel last year (Photo: Bundesregierung/Kugler)

US 'willing to talk' to Germany in latest spy dispute

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier will hold talks with his US counterpart, John Kerry, on the new spy dispute in the coming days, the US State Department has said.

Germany on Thursday (10 July) told a senior representative of the US intelligence service, the CIA, to leave the country - a move one step short of a full expulsion.

The decision comes after two German officials - one from the German intelligence service BND and one in the defence ministry - were put unde...

