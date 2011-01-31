Ad
euobserver
The EU is stressing the importance of peaceful dialogue (Photo: Sarah Carr)

Dodging question of Mubarak resignation, EU calls for transitional government

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union has called for the Egyptian authorities to begin an "orderly transition" in the wake of the upheaval seen on the streets of the north African nation over the past week, but has stressed that it is not up to the EU to call on leader Hosni Mubarak to step down

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels for their monthly meeting on Monday agreed to urge "the Egyptian authorities to embark on an orderly transition through a broad-based government leading to a genuine proces...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The EU is stressing the importance of peaceful dialogue (Photo: Sarah Carr)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections