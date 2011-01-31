Dodging question of Mubarak resignation, EU calls for transitional government

The European Union has called for the Egyptian authorities to begin an "orderly transition" in the wake of the upheaval seen on the streets of the north African nation over the past week, but has stressed that it is not up to the EU to call on leader Hosni Mubarak to step down

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels for their monthly meeting on Monday agreed to urge "the Egyptian authorities to embark on an orderly transition through a broad-based government leading to a genuine proces...