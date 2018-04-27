Nordic scientists warn Brussels over 'superbugs'

"You never know when your life is going to change". After a brutal virus wipes out most of the Scandinavian population, two young siblings embark on a perilous search for safety...
This is the premise for a new Netflix series The Rain, launching on Friday (4 May).
It is pure science fiction, but not completely without a connection to reality.
In the real world, staf...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.