Thursday

28th Feb 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

France warns Italy over 'yellow vests' interference

  • The French yellow vest movement kicked off three months ago (Photo: Olivier Ortelpa)

By

French authorities have condemned a meeting earlier this week held between Italy's deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio and the 'yellow vest' leadership.

In a statement on Wednesday (6 February), a French foreign ministry spokesman described the meeting with the yellow vests, as a provocation that "is unacceptable between neighbouring countries and partners at the heart of the EU".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"Mr Di Maio, who holds government responsibilities, must take care not to undermine, through his repeated interferences, our bilateral relations, in the interest of both France and Italy," he said.

Di Maio, who also leads the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, had met with yellow-vest leaders Christophe Chalencon and Ingrid Levavasseur in the outskirts of Paris on Tuesday.

Di Maio after talks said that "winds of change" had appeared from across the Alps and that a new meeting would take place in Rome.

Although the two sides said they shared many of the same values on social rights and the environment, no official alliance appears to have been struck ahead of the European elections in May.

Levavasseur is a top yellow vest candidate for the May elections. The Five Star Movement, along with the eurosceptic British Ukip, make up the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy political group.

The yellow vest movement is directly challenging the French government following weeks of street protests against what it sees as the unfair treatment of the rural working class.

But the movement has also attracted racists and thugs whose anti-government protests have, at times, turned violent and intimidated journalists. Some protestors have also been injured by the French police.

French president Emmanuel Macron may reportedly attempt to quell the unrest with a rare referendum to be held on the same day as the European elections in May.

In December, he announced concessions totalling some €10bn for low wage earners, followed by national debates, but the yellow vest movement appears bent on its demands for a more direct say in national governance.

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. Italy's M5S to unveil new EU group in January
  2. Macron and Le Pen compete for 'yellow vest' votes
  3. European Parliament targets 'fake' political groups
  4. MEPs maul Italian leader for 'ugly' politics

Interview

'Not Russia, but EU itself is producer of fake news'

The Dutch co-chair of the anti-EU Europe of Nations and Freedom group in the European Parliament, Marcel de Graaff, says the EU should not get involved in determining what is truth and what is disinformation.

EU says Hungary's anti-Juncker campaign is fake news

The European Commission has branded the latest campaign by the Hungarian government as 'fake news', after Orban's government accused Juncker of pressing ahead with migration proposals that threaten the country's security.

EU says Hungary's anti-Juncker campaign is fake news

The European Commission has branded the latest campaign by the Hungarian government as 'fake news', after Orban's government accused Juncker of pressing ahead with migration proposals that threaten the country's security.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  3. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  4. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  5. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  6. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  9. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong

Latest News

  1. 'Not Russia, but EU itself is producer of fake news'
  2. Finland spearheads EU plan for digital revolution
  3. Why 500,000 disabled people won't get to vote in May
  4. EU college defends Saudi-style visits, attacks 'sloppy' media
  5. EU warned on danger to Israel of occupation tactics
  6. Romanian prosecutor fights back critics for EU top job
  7. Are art 'freeports' tip of EU tax avoidance iceberg?
  8. EU commission to map gender recognition

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us