EU far-right less impressive than predicted

The far-right League party stormed to victory in Italy and the National Rally just about won in France in Europe's 2019 election.

Far-right forces also did well in some isolated pockets, such as Belgium and Slovakia, and nationalist parties won in Hungary and Poland.

But the far-right was less impressive in Germany and further afield, posing questions on its future effectiveness in the European Parliament (EP) and its mission to transform EU values.

Divisions on EP tactics and on issues such as Russia or fiscal discipline also stand in the way of a more powerful anti-EU front.

"A new Europe is born. I am proud that the League is participating in this new European renaissance," party chief and Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini said in Milan on Sunday (26 May).

"The French people have this evening inflicted a clear sanction as well as a lesson in humility on the French president [Emmanuel Macron]," the National Rally party's top European Parliament candidate, Jordan Bardella, said in Paris.

"The French president turned this election into a referendum. He and his politics have been rejected," he added.

They spoke after the League won with 34 percent of Italy's vote compared to just six percent five years ago. The National Rally won with 24 percent in France compared to Macron's pro-EU liberal party, Republic on the Move, on 22 percent.

Smaller far-right parties also came on in leaps and bounds in Belgium, Estonia, Latvia, and Slovakia.

And the idea of a right-wing "renaissance" gained weight with victories by nationalist and increasingly anti-EU ruling parties in Hungary and Poland, where Fidesz and Law and Justice, respectively, came top with 52 percent and 46 percent.

"Hungarians gave us the task of ... stopping immigration all across Europe," and of "protecting Christian culture" Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said.

"We are small but we want to change Europe," he added.

Salvini has promised to form a new EP group with the National Rally and with far-right parties from 11 other EU states.

He boasted on Sunday that his new axis could get up to 150 seats.

But more conservative estimates put Salvini's group at fewer than 110 - far-less than the 25 needed to sway votes in the 751-seat EP.

The number of eurosceptic and nationalist MEPs overall could reach 173, compared with 154 in the last EP, the EU parliament's Sunday night projection said.

But the bump was less impressive than had been predicted, with the far-right losing seats in Germany, where the AfD party came fourth with just 11 seats, as well as Austria, Denmark, and Spain.

Far-right parties also failed to make significant gains in Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands, where one new far-right demagogue, Thierry Baudet, cannibalised votes from an old one, Geert Wilders.