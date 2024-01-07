EU chief stepping down early to seek election as MEP

EU Council president Charles Michel has said he will step down early from his job in order to run in European Parliament elections in May.

"If I am elected, I will take the oath. I will then exercise my duties as president of the European Council until I take the oath as a member of the European Parliament in mid-July," he said in an interview with Belgian media published on Sunday (7 January).

"As a European leader, I want to be accountable for my work over the past four years, play an active role in the European debate and help promote the Europe 2030 project. This will require reforms. I want to be part of those builders and continue to serve the European project where I can be useful," he told the De Standaard, La Libre, and Le Soir newspapers.

Europe 2030 refers to EU ambitions to launch a new wave of enlargement by the end of the decade, bringing in some Western Balkan and former Soviet states.

Michel would normally have ended his tenure in November.

His surprise announcement comes amid EU divisions on funding Ukraine in its defence against Russia and on how to handle the Gaza war.

It also means that Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán could temporarily take over Michel's EU-chairman role until a log-term successor is found, because Hungary will hold the EU's rotating presidency from July to December.

And that could cause a political mess, given that the far-right populist Orbán is an EU pariah over his abuse of rule-of-law at home and his close ties to Russia.

But Michel was unapologetic about his decision. "That is democracy," he said,

"There are still six months before the first session of the new European Parliament. So no one can be surprised. My successor will be elected at the end of June or beginning of July. The second semester of 2024 is in any case a period of political transition, including in the [European] Commission," he added.

Michel will run in the elections as a candidate for his liberal Reformist Movement (MR) party.

When asked if he had ambitions to become Belgium's next EU commissioner or to be the next EU Parliament president, he said: "It doesn't work that way. I want to serve where I can be useful. I have no other ambitions".

The EU's top jobs are normally decided via informal negotiations after the elections in May.

But Michel's announcement will put pressure on other aspirants to declare their intentions earlier — including EU Commission president Ursula von Der Leyen, who is expected to seek a second term.

Michel's move also poses questions for the future of Belgium's current EU commissioner, Didier Reynders, who is currently in charge of the justice portfolio and who was understood to also plump for another five years in the commission's Berlaymont HQ.

"He [Reynders] wants to remain active in Europe in some way," Michel said.