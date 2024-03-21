Thursday

21st Mar 2024

Aping far-right on migration will backfire at elections, says study

  • The centre-right European People's Party has been accused of co-opting far-right right policies on migration. Ursula von der Leyen along with EPP head Manfred Weber. (Photo: European Parliament)

Political parties mimicking far-right policies on migration are likely to suffer in the June EU elections, according to a new study.

A report published on Thursday (21 March) by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), says such efforts are likely to backfire.

"People are wrong to think that the best way to beat the far-right is by aping its policies on migration. Our polling shows that migration isn't the main issue for most voters in most countries," said Mark Leonard, a co-author of the study, in a statement.

Instead, he said a better strategy is to focus on the weaknesses of eurosceptic parties.

The study, based on a public opinion polls spanning 12 EU states with just over 17,000 respondents, also found that voters hold strong beliefs about the motivations of their leaders, meaning what matters most is who speaks and not what is said.

And it warned a focus on EU success in Ukraine, Covid-19 and the Green New Deal could also end up mobilising voters of anti-European parties.

The findings come on the back of an expected surge of support for the far-right, although a recent poll by Euronews suggests pro-European parties will still retain some 63 percent of the seats in the next European Parliament.

Meanwhile, the ECFR says the far-right, despite its expected gains, remains too fractured to present any real coherent policy influence.

While far-right voters in Poland and Sweden support the war in Ukraine, their counterparts in Hungary, Austria and Germany do not.

"Although many observers are predicting a far-right surge, driven by a fear of immigration, the issue's salience is overstated," also noted the ECFR.

Only 15 percent of those polled view immigration as a leading crisis in the past decade, when compared with climate, Ukraine, Covid, and the global financial crisis.

And it also found a large number of Europeans are worried about people leaving their home countries rather than the arrival of new comers.

The findings stand in contrast to a European Commission that says the recent agreement on its EU-wide asylum reforms will counter the rise of the far right.

But it also puts into questions political policy visions by the political parties at the EU level.

Elections and migration

Among them is the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), whose manifesto includes ideas to offshore asylum to perceived safe third countries.

And unlike other mainstream parties, it pushed for the EU to finance border walls and introduced concepts like "instrumentalisation". That concept, embedded into the EU's migration and asylum overhaul, allows EU states to derogate from laws should countries like Belarus or Russia push people over an EU border.

The EPP is projected to lose seats, so too are the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), the liberal Renew Europe, and the Greens.

The Socialists and Democrats (S&D) also support the EU's migration and asylum overhaul. But they say there is a need for more solidarity, as well as a workable and more reliable system. Their manifesto calls for fair and respectful procedures but also stronger EU external borders amid promises to not criminalise humanitarian assistance.

"We support a European mission for search and rescue," they say.

Renew Europe also threw its weight behind the EU's asylum and migration reforms, which critics say will lead to mushrooming of detention like centres along the external borders.

Meanwhile, the rightwing European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) take issue with plans to allow EU states to relocate asylum seekers under the reforms.

Instead, they want more border security covering all potential entry points, jointly-funded by EU states.

The EU should also aim to have the majority of applications for international protection processed outside the EU to prevent dangerous journeys at sea and overcrowding reception facilities, they say. The ECR is projected to gain eight seats, according to a Euronews poll.

