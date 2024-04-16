Tuesday

16th Apr 2024

  1. News
  2. EU Elections

New EU envoy Markus Pieper quits before taking up post

  • Markus Pieper was appointed on 31 January — despite claims that two female candidates were more qualified. He quit on Tuesday, the day he was supposed to take up the role (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

Markus Pieper has decided not to take up his role as the EU's small and medium-sized enterprises envoy, in a surprise U-turn following strong criticism over his appointment.

The last-minute decision comes after MEPs called on the European Commission to rescind Pieper's appointment and after four EU commissioners (Josep Borrell, Thierry Breton, Paolo Gentiloni and Nicolas Schmit) criticised the controversial move.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The German MEP, who is a member of commission president Ursula von der Leyen's domestic German Christian Democrats (CDU) party, was supposed to take the €17,000-per-month job on Tuesday (16 April) after signing his contract on 31 March.

But in his resignation statement, he said he would not now be able to work effectively with commissioner Breton, to whom he would report as the commissioner for the internal market.

"As Breton has already boycotted my taking office within the commission in advance, I currently see no possibility of fulfilling the legitimate expectations associated with the office." Pieper told the Handelsblatt, the German business daily.

Breton has called for the position to be filled as soon as possible.

"Transparency & collegiality are and should always remain our cardinal values," he said on social media platform X.

For her part, von der Leyen regretted Pieper's decision and has decided to postpone reopening the selection process for the SME Envoy position until after the European elections.

"Pieper is a proven expert on SMEs and has prevailed in a multi-stage selection process," the commission said in a statement.

"The autonomy of each EU institution in appointing its senior officials must be respected," they also said.

The appointment of the German MEP sparked concerns and criticism when reports revealed that the other two female candidates — Czech liberal MEP Martina Dlabajová and Swedish Confederation of Swedish Enterprise deputy director general Anna Stellinger — rated at least 30 percent higher than Pieper in the recruitment assessments.

The commission's own guidelines argue that any recruitment should be based on merit, gender balance and geographical balance.

Pieper's resignation means he will be able to remain as MEP.

But the so-called 'Piepergate' saga will remain as a "dark story" on von der Leyen "inevitably affecting her chances for another mandate," Alberto Alemanno, professor of EU law at HEC Paris said.

Site Section

  1. EU Elections

Related stories

  1. 'PieperGate' crisis re-opens doubts on von der Leyen's future
  2. Von der Leyen appeals for 'new EU defence mindset'
  3. A second von der Leyen term at EU helm 'not a done deal'

Analysis

'PieperGate' crisis re-opens doubts on von der Leyen's future

A majority of MEPs call for U-turn on Markus Pieper's controversial appointment as SME envoy and a new, more transparent process — raising questions about the leadership style and re-election chances of EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen appeals for 'new EU defence mindset'

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen urged "a new European defence mindset" to strengthen the bloc's defence capabilities. But will her latest proposal, to use Russian assets for Ukraine's military needs, stir up controversy?

Analysis

A second von der Leyen term at EU helm 'not a done deal'

German conservative Ursula von der Leyen is seeking reappointment as European Commission president after the June elections. However, her leadership over the past years has triggered internal frustrations that cast uncertainty on her reelection.

Analysis

New German party BSW looks left and right for voters

The new splinter party BSW could outpoll the leftist Die Linke and the liberal FDP in the European elections. But it is not clear whether they want to join The Left or instead fish for votes on the right.

Opinion

Private fears of fairtrade activist for EU election campaign

I am not sleeping well, tossing and turning at night because I am obsessed about the EU election campaign, worried by geopolitical tensions, a far-right next parliament, and a backlash against the Green Deal, writes Sophie Aujean of Fairtrade International.

Opinion

The Bolsonaro-Orbán far-right nexus

Defeated far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has given various reasons for sheltering at the Hungarian embassy in Brasilia — none of them make sense.

Latest News

  1. New EU envoy Markus Pieper quits before taking up post
  2. EU puts Sudan war and famine-risk back in spotlight
  3. EU to blacklist Israeli settlers, after new sanctions on Hamas
  4. Private fears of fairtrade activist for EU election campaign
  5. Brussels venue ditches far-right conference after public pressure
  6. How German police pulled the plug on a Gaza conference
  7. EU special summit, MEPs prep work, social agenda This WEEK
  8. EU leaders condemn Iran, urge Israeli restraint

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us