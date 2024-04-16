Tuesday

16th Apr 2024

  1. News
  2. EU Elections

Police ordered to end far-right 'Nat-Con' Brussels conference

By

Listen to article

The controversial far-right "National Conservatism" conference taking place in Brussels was ordered to stop on Tuesday (17 April), at the behest of one of the Belgian capital's local mayors.

Emir Kir, the mayor of the St-Josse-ten-Noode commune, issued a police order to end the 'Nat Con' event, citing concerns over public safety. The mayor added that "the far-right is not welcome" in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The conference, featuring several far-right figureheads like Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, French Reconquete! leader Eric Zemmour and former UK MEP Nigel Farage, was already forced to move locations twice.

Over the weekend first the Concert Noble venue and then the Sofitel Hotel pulled out of hosting, after public pressure from activist groups and interventions by the mayors of Brussels City and Etterbeek.

The conference announced the location of the third venue, the Claridge in St Josse, early on Tuesday morning, just shortly before its scheduled start. But early afternoon videos emerged of police entering the premises to end the event, though it is unclear whether the attendees will be forced to leave.

The St-Josse mayor, despite himself having been excluded from the Brussels socialist party in 2020 for meeting with the Turkish far-right, immediately ordered neighbourhood police to end the conference, according to reports by BRUZZ.

It remained uncertain whether police would move to remove attendees and speakers from the venue, with organisers announcing a "gradual shutdown," in which attendees leaving would not be able to return, but that otherwise, events would continue as usual.

But the dramatic images of police entering the premises caused some to question the mayor's decision, drawing even more attention to the far-right conference.

The organisers and speakers of the conference decried the intervention as throttling free speech, with a spokesperson for Orban saying that "media freedom and free speech in Brussels are collapsing before our eyes."

Orbán himself compared the order to communist repression, adding: "We didn't give up then and we will not give up this time either!" in a statement on social media.

Author bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Site Section

  1. EU Elections

Related stories

  1. Brussels venue ditches far-right conference after public pressure
  2. Rural Europe's turn to far-right triggered by 'political neglect'
  3. How Hungary's teachers are taking on Viktor Orban

Opinion

How Hungary's teachers are taking on Viktor Orban

Orban and his administration are pursuing a strategy of running-down public education in Hungary. They have been explicit in their aims and how their assault on 'non-Christian' teachers is a small price to pay for the cultural shift they want.

Analysis

'PieperGate' crisis re-opens doubts on von der Leyen's future

A majority of MEPs call for U-turn on Markus Pieper's controversial appointment as SME envoy and a new, more transparent process — raising questions about the leadership style and re-election chances of EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Police ordered to end far-right 'Nat-Con' Brussels conference

The controversial far-right "National Conservatism" conference taking place in Brussels was ordered to halt at the behest of the local neighbourhood mayor — in what critics described as a publicity victory for the populist right.

Opinion

Private fears of fairtrade activist for EU election campaign

I am not sleeping well, tossing and turning at night because I am obsessed about the EU election campaign, worried by geopolitical tensions, a far-right next parliament, and a backlash against the Green Deal, writes Sophie Aujean of Fairtrade International.

Latest News

  1. Police ordered to end far-right 'Nat-Con' Brussels conference
  2. How Hungary's teachers are taking on Viktor Orban
  3. What do we actually mean by EU 'competitiveness'?
  4. New EU envoy Markus Pieper quits before taking up post
  5. EU puts Sudan war and famine-risk back in spotlight
  6. EU to blacklist Israeli settlers, after new sanctions on Hamas
  7. Private fears of fairtrade activist for EU election campaign
  8. Brussels venue ditches far-right conference after public pressure

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us