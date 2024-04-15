Brussels venue ditches far-right conference after public pressure

The far-right National Conservatism conference, due to take place in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday (16-17 April), has been left searching for a new location after the Concert Noble venue decided to pull out — after public pressure.
Edificio, the company managing the Concert Noble ballroom insisted on its respect "for the key European values of democracy" b...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
