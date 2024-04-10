Ad
euobserver
Russian banker Mikhail Fridman, pictured here in 2015 (Photo: LetterOne Group)

Two Russian bankers left in EU limbo, despite court victory

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Two Russian bankers have come closer to wriggling off the EU blacklist due to flimsy evidence, auguring badly for similar court rulings expected before summer.

The EU's General Court in Luxembourg "annulled" the 2022 blacklisting of two Russian finance chiefs in a verdict on Wednesday (10 April).

The EU Council had managed to prove "a degree of proximity between Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman and [Russian president] Vladimir Putin or his entourage", it said.

But this alone ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

