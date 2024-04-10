Two Russian bankers left in EU limbo, despite court victory

Two Russian bankers have come closer to wriggling off the EU blacklist due to flimsy evidence, auguring badly for similar court rulings expected before summer.

The EU's General Court in Luxembourg "annulled" the 2022 blacklisting of two Russian finance chiefs in a verdict on Wednesday (10 April).

The EU Council had managed to prove "a degree of proximity between Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman and [Russian president] Vladimir Putin or his entourage", it said.

But this alone ...