Some 1,500 tractors are expected in the European quarter on the same day EU ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss how to cut regulations for the sector (Photo: Paula Soler/EUobserver)

More farmers, Ukraine aid, Yulia Navalnaya in focus This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU agriculture ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday (26 February) to discuss a commisison proposal to cut red tape for the sector and simplify obligations that farmers must comply with to receive funds.

Some 1,500 tractors are expected in the European quarter on the same day of the agricultural council, as farmers demand ministers address their demands.

For weeks, farmers have been demonstrating all across Europe, calling for the end of the EU-Mercosur agreement and extra EU ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

