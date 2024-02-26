More farmers, Ukraine aid, Yulia Navalnaya in focus This WEEK

EU agriculture ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday (26 February) to discuss a commisison proposal to cut red tape for the sector and simplify obligations that farmers must comply with to receive funds.

Some 1,500 tractors are expected in the European quarter on the same day of the agricultural council, as farmers demand ministers address their demands.

For weeks, farmers have been demonstrating all across Europe, calling for the end of the EU-Mercosur agreement and extra EU ...