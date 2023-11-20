Ad
euobserver
'With the policies we currently have in place, we are heading for 3.2 degrees of global warming by the end of the century. This will result in disaster', climate activist Greta Thunberg commented on the report (Photo: Unsplash)

Richest 10 percent in EU emit as much CO2 as poorest half

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The richest 10 percent of European citizens were responsible for the same carbon pollution as half of Europe's poorest people in 2019, according to a new Oxfam report published on Monday (20 November).

For the EU's top one percent, their emissions are even more worrying.

Oxfam's new report, Climate Equality: A Planet for the 99 Percent, shows that a person in the richest one percent produces on average 14 times more emissions than...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

