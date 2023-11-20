Richest 10 percent in EU emit as much CO2 as poorest half

The richest 10 percent of European citizens were responsible for the same carbon pollution as half of Europe's poorest people in 2019, according to a new Oxfam report published on Monday (20 November).

For the EU's top one percent, their emissions are even more worrying.

Oxfam's new report, Climate Equality: A Planet for the 99 Percent, shows that a person in the richest one percent produces on average 14 times more emissions than...