EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell met the Kosovo and Serb leaders in separate rooms over four hours in Brussels (Photo: consilium.eu)

Borrell urges Kosovo to ease tensions with Serbs

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has urged Kosovo to back down in a dangerous confrontation with ethnic Serbs seeking more independence.

Kosovo should "immediately" pull back security forces, withdraw disputed mayors, and hold new local elections in the ethnic trouble-spots in northern Kosovo, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday (22 June).

It should also let locals form their own Association of Serb Majority Municipalities, in line with a 2013 international accord on quasi-autonomy for...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

