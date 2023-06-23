Borrell urges Kosovo to ease tensions with Serbs

The EU has urged Kosovo to back down in a dangerous confrontation with ethnic Serbs seeking more independence.

Kosovo should "immediately" pull back security forces, withdraw disputed mayors, and hold new local elections in the ethnic trouble-spots in northern Kosovo, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday (22 June).

It should also let locals form their own Association of Serb Majority Municipalities, in line with a 2013 international accord on quasi-autonomy for...