PFAS 'forever chemicals' cost society €16 trillion a year

The global cost to society of so-called 'forever chemicals' — technically known as PFAS — amount to €16 trillion per year, a report found on Thursday (25 May).
This includes healthcare costs related to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) exposure as well as cleaning work for polluted soils and contaminated water. If the damage to ecosystems or the ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
