EU top court rejects industry appeal over 'forever chemicals'

The European Court of Justice on Thursday (9 November) dismissed an appeal by chemicals company Chemours challenging the classification of so-called 'GenX' chemicals as a "substance of very high concern" by the EU chemical agency.

GenX belongs to the parent group of PFAS — commonly known as 'forever chemicals' — because they are nearly indestructible, accumulating in the environment and human body over time.

PFOA, one of the most well-known substances of the PFAS family used in th...