euobserver
In the EU, the health-related costs from PFAS chemicals are estimated at €52bn and €84bn annually (Photo: Waterkeeper Alliance Inc.)

EU top court rejects industry appeal over 'forever chemicals'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice on Thursday (9 November) dismissed an appeal by chemicals company Chemours challenging the classification of so-called 'GenX' chemicals as a "substance of very high concern" by the EU chemical agency.

GenX belongs to the parent group of PFAS — commonly known as 'forever chemicals' — because they are nearly indestructible, accumulating in the environment and human body over time.

PFOA, one of the most well-known substances of the PFAS family used in th...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

