Election in sight, EU mood music changes on offshoring asylum

The European Commission says it cannot comment on a political manifesto pledge by the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) to offshore asylum, a plan endorsed by president Ursula von der Leyen.
"It is not a legislative proposal in the strict sense of the term," Eric Mamer, the commission's spokesperson, told reporters earlier this week.
That distinction comes despite past declarations by the commission that such ideas ma...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
